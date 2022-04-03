Andhra Pradesh govt. appoints district collectors to 26 districts
The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YS Jagan) government has taken another crucial decision as part of the reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh districts. The AP government, which has already approved the final draft on the formation of districts, on Saturday night issued orders appointing collectors and SPs for 26 districts.
The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YS Jagan) government has taken another crucial decision as part of the reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh districts. The AP government, which has already approved the final draft on the formation of districts, on Saturday night issued orders appointing collectors and SPs for 26 districts. The AP government has approved a total of 26 districts across the state. While there are 13 districts in the state till now, the government has formed another 13 new districts.
Here is the District wise details of Collectors...
Srikesh Balaji Rao as Srikakulam District Collector
Surya Kumari as District Collector, Vijayanagar
Nishant Kumar as the District Collector of Manyam
Mallikarjuna as District Collector, Visakhapatnam
Sumit Kumar as Alluri Sitaramaraj District Collector
Ravi Subhash as Anakapalli Collector
Kritika Shukla as Kakinada Collector
Madhavi Latha as Collector of East Godavari
Himanshu Shukla as Konaseema Collector
P. Prashanthi as the Collector of West Godavari
Prasanna Venkatesh as Eluru Collector
Ranjith Basha as Krishna District Collector
S. Dillirao as District Collector of NTR district
Venugopal Reddy as Guntur Collector
Shivshankar as Palnadu District Collector
Vijaya as Bapatla District Collector
Dinesh Kumar as Prakasam District Collector
Chakradhar Babu as Nellore district
Venkataramana Reddy as the District Collector of Sribalaji
Harinarayana as Chittoor District Collector
Shri Girisha as Annamaiah District Collector
Vijayaraja as Kadapa Collector
P. Basant Kumar as the District Collector of Sreesatyasai
S. Naga Lakshmi as Anantapur Collector
Manajir District Shamun as Nandyala Collector
Koteshwara Rao is the District Collector of Kurnool