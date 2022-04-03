Andhra Pradesh govt. appoints district collectors to 26 districts

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YS Jagan) government has taken another crucial decision as part of the reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh districts. The AP government, which has already approved the final draft on the formation of districts, on Saturday night issued orders appointing collectors and SPs for 26 districts. The AP government has approved a total of 26 districts across the state. While there are 13 districts in the state till now, the government has formed another 13 new districts.



Here is the District wise details of Collectors...



Srikesh Balaji Rao as Srikakulam District Collector



Surya Kumari as District Collector, Vijayanagar



Nishant Kumar as the District Collector of Manyam



Mallikarjuna as District Collector, Visakhapatnam



Sumit Kumar as Alluri Sitaramaraj District Collector



Ravi Subhash as Anakapalli Collector



Kritika Shukla as Kakinada Collector



Madhavi Latha as Collector of East Godavari

Himanshu Shukla as Konaseema Collector

P. Prashanthi as the Collector of West Godavari



Prasanna Venkatesh as Eluru Collector



Ranjith Basha as Krishna District Collector



S. Dillirao as District Collector of NTR district



Venugopal Reddy as Guntur Collector



Shivshankar as Palnadu District Collector



Vijaya as Bapatla District Collector

Dinesh Kumar as Prakasam District Collector

Chakradhar Babu as Nellore district

Venkataramana Reddy as the District Collector of Sribalaji



Harinarayana as Chittoor District Collector



Shri Girisha as Annamaiah District Collector

Vijayaraja as Kadapa Collector

P. Basant Kumar as the District Collector of Sreesatyasai

S. Naga Lakshmi as Anantapur Collector

Manajir District Shamun as Nandyala Collector

Koteshwara Rao is the District Collector of Kurnool