Andhra Pradesh govt. appoints district collectors to 26 districts

Andhra Pradesh government
The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YS Jagan) government has taken another crucial decision as part of the reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh districts. The AP government, which has already approved the final draft on the formation of districts, on Saturday night issued orders appointing collectors and SPs for 26 districts. The AP government has approved a total of 26 districts across the state. While there are 13 districts in the state till now, the government has formed another 13 new districts.

Here is the District wise details of Collectors...

Srikesh Balaji Rao as Srikakulam District Collector

Surya Kumari as District Collector, Vijayanagar

Nishant Kumar as the District Collector of Manyam

Mallikarjuna as District Collector, Visakhapatnam

Sumit Kumar as Alluri Sitaramaraj District Collector

Ravi Subhash as Anakapalli Collector

Kritika Shukla as Kakinada Collector

Madhavi Latha as Collector of East Godavari

Himanshu Shukla as Konaseema Collector

P. Prashanthi as the Collector of West Godavari

Prasanna Venkatesh as Eluru Collector

Ranjith Basha as Krishna District Collector

S. Dillirao as District Collector of NTR district

Venugopal Reddy as Guntur Collector

Shivshankar as Palnadu District Collector

Vijaya as Bapatla District Collector

Dinesh Kumar as Prakasam District Collector

Chakradhar Babu as Nellore district

Venkataramana Reddy as the District Collector of Sribalaji

Harinarayana as Chittoor District Collector

Shri Girisha as Annamaiah District Collector

Vijayaraja as Kadapa Collector

P. Basant Kumar as the District Collector of Sreesatyasai

S. Naga Lakshmi as Anantapur Collector

Manajir District Shamun as Nandyala Collector

Koteshwara Rao is the District Collector of Kurnool

