Andhra Pradesh: Govt. appoints Medical Education Research Corporation Board

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday issued orders appointing the board of the Andhra Pradesh Medical Education Research Corporation. A committee with eight members was constituted with Chief Secretary of the Department of Health as the chairman of the committee.

The board members will include Commissioners of Health, Family Welfare, Medical Policy Council, CEO of Aarogyasri Trust, MSIDC MD, Director of Medical and others. The Andhra Pradesh Medical Education Research Corporation ‌ will focus on further expanding medical services in the state as well as the development of existing hospitals, nursing colleges, and the construction of new medical colleges.

Meanwhile, the state government has also entrusted APMERC with the responsibility of mobilising financial resources for the construction of new teaching hospitals.