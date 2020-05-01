Andhra Pradesh govt begins distribution of YSR Pension Kanuka to beneficiaries on Friday

The YSR pension Kanuka an ambitious initiative taken by the Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has begun on grade scale early in the morning on Friday. Since this morning, the volunteers have been going to the beneficiaries' home and distributing pension scheme. As many as 2,37,615 volunteers are engaged in the distribution of pensions. The beneficiaries photos were Geo-tagged instead of biometric amid coronavirus outbreak. A special app has been prepared for this. The government has allocated Rs 1421.20 crore to 58.22 lakh people across the state for distribution of pensions.

Earlier in Thursday, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has said that the YSR Pension Kanuka would be distributed to beneficiaries on May 1. He said that the government is ready to provide pension to millions of pensioners on a single date while complying with corona regulations.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded 71 new cases on Thursday taking the tally to 1403 with 321 recovered cases and 31 fatal cases. The state has so far conducted tests for 94,558 samples, which is the first state to do so in the country. Despite the fact the the state is in crisis amid coronavirus outbreak, the government of Andhra Pradesh is not turning any stone unturned in implementing welfare schemes in the state. Earlier in the week the chief minister has launched the YSR Vidya Deevena scheme aiming to provide fee reimbursements to the students studying higher education. While in the last week, the government has initiated YSR Zero Interest loans to provide financial aid to the self help groups and DWCRA women.