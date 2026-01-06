'Physically not ready', Djokovic pulls out of next week's Adelaide International

Adelaide: Former World No.1 and the world's most successful player, Novak Djokovic, has decided to pull out of next week's Adelaide International, the build-up event for the year's first Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open. Djokovic, who has won 24 Grand Slam titles so far, claimed he is not physically ready to compete in the Adelaide International and therefore has pulled out of the event.

"To all my fans in Adelaide, unfortunately, I'm not quite physically ready to compete in the Adelaide International next week," said Djokovic in a statement issued via social media on Monday. "It's personally very disappointing as I have such great memories of winning the title there two years ago. I was really excited about returning as it truly felt like playing at home," Djokovic further said in his statement.

Djokovic said his focus now is on getting ready for the Australian Open. The 38-year-old Serbian has won the Australian Open title 10 times, lifting the crown in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023.

"My focus is now on my preparation for the Australian Open, and I look forward to arriving in Melbourne soon and seeing all the tennis fans in Australia," said Djokovic in his statement on social media.

Earlier in the day, Djokovic said he has "stepped away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association, which he co-founded, citing concerns regarding "ongoing transparency and governance.

Djokovic and Canadian tennis player Vasek Pospisil founded the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) as a not-for-profit corporation to ensure players have a unified, independent voice in shaping the future of professional tennis.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to step away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association. This decision comes after ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented," Djokovic posted on X.

"I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the PTPA, giving players a stronger, independent voice - but it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organisation," the post read.

"I will continue to focus on my tennis, my family, and contributing to the sport in ways that reflect my principles and integrity. I wish the players and those involved the best as they move forward, but for me, this chapter is now closed," he added.