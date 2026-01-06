Never opposed TG’s use of Godavari waters: CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday called for unity among Telugu people, stressing that there should be no animosity between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, particularly on sensitive issues such as water sharing and inter-state cooperation. He categorically stated that he never objected to Telangana’s use of Godavari River waters and did not oppose the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project even after the bifurcation of the state. Addressing the Telugu Mahasabha organised by the Andhra Saraswat Parishat in Guntur district, the Chief Minister said that although Telugu people now live in two states, their mother tongue remains the same, and unity is essential if the Telugu community is to progress globally. He said many long-standing problems could be resolved if the two States worked together with mutual respect and understanding.

Recalling his role during the undivided Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu said several irrigation projects were taken up in Telangana during his tenure. He noted that projects such as SLBC and SRBC were initiated after NT Rama Rao became Chief Minister to utilise Nagarjuna Sagar waters. He said he completed major projects like Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation, AMR Lift, and Nettempadu in Telangana, and explained that water conserved under the Krishna Delta Modernisation programme was allocated to Telangana to complete the Bhima Lift Irrigation Project.

He also referred to Godavari-based projects such as Gutpa, Alisagar and Devadula.

In Andhra Pradesh, he said, lift irrigation projects like Chagallanadu, Pushkara and Tatipudi were taken up, while Pattiseema helped supply water to the Krishna delta. He pointed out that after bifurcation, the Centre provided special funds for the Polavaram project and enacted a special law for it.

Expressing concern over water wastage, the Chief Minister said around 6,282 TMC of water from the Krishna and Godavari Rivers flowed into the sea last year. He noted that nearly 3,000 TMC of Godavari water goes waste annually despite its abundance. He reiterated that he never objected to Telangana using Godavari waters and said the Krishna–Godavari River linking project is underway. He suggested interlinking rivers within Andhra Pradesh and emphasised that unity, not rivalry, is the need of the hour between the Telugu states.

Speaking on language and culture, Chandrababu Naidu said Telugu people must protect their mother tongue, which has been recognised as an ancient language and is spoken by nearly ten crore people. While stressing respect for other languages, he underlined the importance of proficiency in Telugu for career growth. He praised the Andhra Saraswat Parishat for organising Telugu Mahasabha and announced that the main centre of Potti Sriramulu Telugu University would be set up in Rajahmundry.

Goa Governor P Ashok Gajapati Raju, Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyannapatrudu, Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, poets, writers and several leaders attended the programme.