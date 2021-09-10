Andhra Pradesh: Govt. decides to provide terminal benefits to RTC employees, issues orders

The government of Andhra Pradesh has given good news to RTC employees who have resigned on various grounds. The government had paved the way for the payment of terminal benefits to those who retired after January 1, 2020, and assigned account head numbers for leave encashment and gratuity payments. The state transport department on Thursday issued an order to this effect. This special account head, which was allocated for government employees was applied by the state government to RTC employees for the first time. With this, leave encashment and gratuity are paid directly through CFMS.



With the merger of RTC into the government, the company has given this opportunity to its employees. The government has already raised the retirement age of RTC employees to 60 years and made Health Insurance Scheme available to RTC employees on par with government employees along with accident insurance, life insurance facilities. It has been decided to provide free training for the children of employees for competitive examinations. Considering the issue of compassionate appointments, RTC MD Dwarka Tirumala Rao said that he was happy that the state government was taking revolutionary decisions for the benefit of RTC employees.

National Mazdoor Union AP president PV Ramana Reddy and general secretary Y Srinivasa Rao said in a statement that the government had given good news to RTC employees on Vinayaka Chaviti. He said promotions in the RTC would also be carried out by the end of the month. He thanked CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for issuing the orders as per their request.