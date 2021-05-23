Andhra Pradesh: Govt. failed to tackle Covid-19 in the state, says Kanna Lakshminarayana

Former BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana alleged that despite warnings from the central government that the coronavirus was spreading, Andhra Pradesh government has ignored to take steps to contain coronavirus. He told the media in Guntur on Sunday that Prime Minister Modi had warned at the CMs' meeting that the second wave would be severe. The CM did not conduct a review on the establishment of beds and the availability of the vaccine. Modi said deaths were high in the second wave and that the vaccine should be brought in sooner rather than later and released Rs. 35,000 crore budget.

Although the corona is so prevalent in the state, some are politicising it, Kanna asserted. He alleged that YSRCP was harassing hospitals. He said the state government had failed to deliver oxygen. He criticized the government for not making enough effort to make remdesivir injections available. He opposed over CM writing a letter saying that private hospitals should not be given permission for vaccination. He suggested CM to pay attention in bringing the vaccine and said that the state BJP is also in favour of giving more vaccines to the AP.

Responding to Raghurama Krishnam Raju case, the senior BJP leader, said that the Jagan government had acted wildly in the case and condemned the move. He commented that this is veneagance politics.