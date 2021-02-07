Andhra Pradesh govt. gives magisterial powers to electoral officials in the state

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued orders giving magisterial powers to election officials in the state. A week ago, SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar directed the government to give magisterial powers to the officers on election duty.

The government has issued fresh orders in this regard. The officers who perform duties in elections until the end of the election notification are hereby recognised as Special Executive Magistrates.

These powers will apply to Zonal, Flying Squad and Static Surveillance Chiefs. The electoral officials of Krishna, Nellore, Kurnool, Vizianagaram, Anantapur and Visakhapatnam districts have been issued magisterial powers by the law ministry.