X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh govt. gives magisterial powers to electoral officials in the state

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued orders giving magisterial powers to election officials in the state.

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued orders giving magisterial powers to election officials in the state. A week ago, SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar directed the government to give magisterial powers to the officers on election duty.

The government has issued fresh orders in this regard. The officers who perform duties in elections until the end of the election notification are hereby recognised as Special Executive Magistrates.

These powers will apply to Zonal, Flying Squad and Static Surveillance Chiefs. The electoral officials of Krishna, Nellore, Kurnool, Vizianagaram, Anantapur and Visakhapatnam districts have been issued magisterial powers by the law ministry.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X