Andhra Pradesh Govt giving top priority to women empowerment: Minister Sucharitha

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced YSR Aasara, YSR Cheyutha and Pavala Vaddi schemes and was giving top priority for the empowerment of women.



She urged the eligible women to avail benefits of welfare schemes and derive benefit. She addressed a meeting held at Kakamanu under Prattipadu mandal as a part of YSR Aasara week celebrations.

Speaking on this occasion, she said the government was spending Rs 65,000 crore for implementing the welfare schemes and recalled that the Chief Minister was making the women partners in Amma Vodi, Vidyadeevena and Vasathideevena schemes.

She suggested to women to start a business under self-employment and avail benefits of welfare schemes. She assured that the government will distribute house site pattas in the name of women and extend financial assistance for the construction of houses. The Minister further pointed out that one in every family was getting benefit under the welfare schemes and recalled that the YSRCP government fulfilled 90% of poll promises within a year. Tahsildar M Venkateswarulu and MDO Heeralal were among those who participated in the meeting.