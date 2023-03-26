Andhra Pradesh govt. makes all arrangements for G-20 conference in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh State Medical and Health Minister and District In-charge Minister Vidadala Rajini said that the city of Visakhapatnam is once again getting world-class recognition through the G-20 conference which will be held for three days from 28th of this month. The officials were directed to organize this conference successfully to increase the brand of the state government and make the country proud.



The district minister held a review meeting with state ministers Gudivada Amarnath and Adimulapu Suresh on the arrangements for the G-20 summit to be held on 28th, 29th and 30th of this month under the theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future. Later she spoke to the media and said about 200 delegates from 40 countries are attending the G-20 conference. After breakfast at Radisson Blu Hotel on 28th, the main meeting will be held in the convention hall of the hotel.

She said three types of meetings will be held from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm followed by dinner at the beach near the same hotel from 7.30 to 9.30 pm. She said Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will address on this occasion. State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that State Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has paid special attention to the development of Visakhapatnam, the future administrative capital of Andhra Pradesh.



IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that all the arrangements for the G-20 summit have been completed. MLAs Muttamshetty Srinivasa Rao, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, State Government Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshma, District Collector Dr. A. Mallikarjuna, Police Commissioner CH Srikanth, GVMC Commissioner Rajababu and other district level officials participated in this meeting.