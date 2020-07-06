Andhra Pradesh govt. postpones distribution of house site pattas to August 15

The Andhra Pradesh government's ambitious project of distribution of house site pattas to poor has been postponed once again. The government, which has decided to distribute the house site pattas on July 8th on the occasion of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy's birth anniversary. But in the wake of the current coronavirus outbreak, the program has been postponed once again.

On July 8, the government plans to distribute more than 30 lakh house site pattas in all districts. But now it is postponed to August 15. Due to the increased risk of coronavirus spread, Andhra government has once again postponed the distribution of these house site pattas.

Currently, the number of Coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh is increasing. As per the state's Department of Health Bulletin, 998 positive cases were reported on Sunday and 14 people reported dead in one day alone. With this, the total number of cases in the state reached 18,697.