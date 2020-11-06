Andhra Pradesh: Govt. revises fee structure in Medical Courses in the state

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given a big boost to MBBS and BDS students studying medicine under the management quota in private medical colleges. The government has decided to reduce the fee structure for the respective courses. Anil Kumar Singhal, chief secretary, medical health department, on Thursday directed that these be applied to private and minority colleges. The orders make it clear that while MBBS has been charging for five-year so far will now charge only for four-and-a-half years. He revealed that the latest set of fees will be in effect from 2020–21 to 2022–23.

The fees have been fixed for a total of 17 private medical colleges and 14 dental colleges. In the order, Singhal warned that strict action would be taken against any private college for charging fees in the name of other things. It also directed Medical and dental candidates to pay stipend as a duty.

As per the latest fee structure, MBBS convenor quota tuition fee increased to Rs 15,000 which in the past, it was at Rs 12,155 while the B category fee, which has been Rs 13,37,057 so far is now reduced to 12 lakhs and the C category fee increased to Rs. 36 lakhs from Rs. 33,70,000.

On the other hand, there are also super specialty courses at five private medical colleges in the state such as GSL, Katuri, Narayana, NRI, Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Colleges. The tuition fee forbthese courses was fixed at Rs. 15 lakhs. Singhal said in the order that the fees would also be in force for three years. "As the fee structure was decided, admissions will be notified in two days. We have made all the arrangements for the admission process," said Vice Chancellor of NTR Health University.