Andhra Pradesh govt. to start temple tourism in five circuits

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments department minister Kottu Satyanarayana said that temple AP News, Andhra Pradesh will be started in five circuits (routes) connecting various tourist centers and various temples in the state. A review meeting was held on the development of temple tourism with the officials of the Endowment and Tourism Departments along with Minister RK Roja at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Later, both the ministers spoke at a press conference. Kottu Satyanarayana said that as per the orders of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the two departments are taking steps to develop many temples in a way that attracts them spiritually and touristically. He said that opinions have been collected online for all 16 circuits.



He said Vijayawada – Pancharama Yatra, Vijayawada – Ashtashakti Yatra, Vijayawada – Trilinga Yatra, Tirupati – Kashnadevaraya Yatra, Tirupati – Golden Triangle Yatra have received the highest ratings. In the first phase of these five circuits, temple tourism will be developed.



Minister Roja said that with Temple Tourism Circuits, pilgrims can visit temples and tourist areas in the area at the same time. She said that facilities are being provided to attract foreign tourists of the country.