Live
- Eluru: Collector reviews polling arrangements
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
- Hyderabad: Heavy rain brings relief, but power issues persist
- CPI leader Narayana dares PM Modi to arrest Jagan
- GHMC to begin surveying dilapidated structures
- Rahul Gandhi to Campaign in Narsapur and Saroornagar today
- Cong is communal, appeases Muslims to grab power: Konda
Just In
Sharmila will register victory, Raghuveera exudes confidence
CWC member and former minister N Raghuveera Reddy exuded confidence that PCC chief YS Sharmila would win from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.
Madakasira (Anantapur) : CWC member and former minister N Raghuveera Reddy exuded confidence that PCC chief YS Sharmila would win from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.
Cross voting from YSRCP and TDP will help Sharmila to come out with flying colours. She being the daughter of YSR will get votes from both the mainline parties and cross voting from the parties will see her through.
During a brief interaction with The Hans India, Raghuveera said that the animosity and hatred for Congress had gone and the Congress vote share will increase considerably in this 2024 election. One can find a new enthusiasm in the party after Y S Sharmila took over.
Asked to what extent the Congress manifesto had drawn people's attention, he responded saying our party manifesto has been an excellent one but it all boils down to the fact that Congress is facing a leadership crisis at the district and constituency level. So it is doubtful as to what extent the contents of the manifesto have trickled down to the people. Unfortunately, all the senior leaders of the party are not presently with the party.
Responding to a query on his expectations of Congress performance in AP in the present polls, Raghuveera said, “I cannot commit myself on this saying that we will win so many seats. But I can say that there will be a representation for Congress in the Assembly. The vote share of the Congress would also increase.”
When asked which party's prospects will be damaged by the Congress being in election arena, Raghuveera said it all depends, in some places TDP and in some places YSRCP.