Sharmila will register victory, Raghuveera exudes confidence

Madakasira (Anantapur) : CWC member and former minister N Raghuveera Reddy exuded confidence that PCC chief YS Sharmila would win from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

Cross voting from YSRCP and TDP will help Sharmila to come out with flying colours. She being the daughter of YSR will get votes from both the mainline parties and cross voting from the parties will see her through.

During a brief interaction with The Hans India, Raghuveera said that the animosity and hatred for Congress had gone and the Congress vote share will increase considerably in this 2024 election. One can find a new enthusiasm in the party after Y S Sharmila took over.



Asked to what extent the Congress manifesto had drawn people's attention, he responded saying our party manifesto has been an excellent one but it all boils down to the fact that Congress is facing a leadership crisis at the district and constituency level. So it is doubtful as to what extent the contents of the manifesto have trickled down to the people. Unfortunately, all the senior leaders of the party are not presently with the party.



Responding to a query on his expectations of Congress performance in AP in the present polls, Raghuveera said, “I cannot commit myself on this saying that we will win so many seats. But I can say that there will be a representation for Congress in the Assembly. The vote share of the Congress would also increase.”



When asked which party's prospects will be damaged by the Congress being in election arena, Raghuveera said it all depends, in some places TDP and in some places YSRCP.

