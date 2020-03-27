Andhra Pradesh govt urged to set up Covid-19 testing center in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam West MLA PG V R Naidu (Gana Babu) wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Friday, requesting her to set up COVID-19 testing laboratory in Visakhapatnam at the earliest. Further, he also appealed to the government to provide a minimum of 50,000 testing kits in Visakhapatnam with immediate effect.



Similarly, he mentioned in the letter that there was an acute shortage of N-95 masks and protective bodysuits for the medical staff. In order to provide relief to citizens, he laid emphasis on the exemption from municipal taxes and electricity bills for at least two months.

While appreciating the Central government's support to the poor, the MLA demanded similar relief measures and packages to be announced by the State government as well.