Andhra Pradesh: GSLV Mark 3-M3 Rocket launched into space from SHAR in Tirupati

The GSLV Mark 3-M3 (LVM3-M3) rocket launched into space from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Center (SHAR) in Tirupati district on Sunday. For this, the ISRO officials started the countdown at 8.30 am on Saturday and after the countdown of 24.30 hours, the experiment started at 9 am on Sunday.



As part of the countdown process, the process of filling 110 tons of liquid fuel was taken up in the second phase from Saturday morning. On Sunday morning, all the systems in the rocket were alerted and the launch was carried out. ISRO Chairman S. Somnath reached SHAR on Friday night and reviewed the launch. Countdown started on Saturday under his leadership.



Through this launch, 36 satellites weighing 5,805 kg jointly designed by UK-based Network Access Associate Limited Company and India's Bharti Enterprises named OneWeb India-2 will be launched into a circular orbit at an inclination of 87.4 degrees in Leo orbit at an altitude of 450 km above the Earth. The experiment will be completed in 19.7 minutes. Four satellites will be launched into orbit in 9 installments each. This is the second full-scale commercial launch by New Space India Limited and the Department of Space under the name of OneWeb.







