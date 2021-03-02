Andhra Pradesh has great opportunities for industrial development: Mekapati Gautam Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Industries and commerce Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy said the Ramayampadu port would be available by December 2023. Speaking on the occasion of the Maritime India sumit 2021 conference on Tuesday, he said Andhra Pradesh has great potential for industrial development in the east coast region. He said the government was planning to increase the state's share in exports to 10 per cent by 2030. The state has a long coastline on the east coast, which provides additional opportunities for industrial development.

He explained that the coastal region in Gujarat and Maharashtra has little chance of expanding industrial development. The Centre has introduced the new Maritime Policy-2030 and launched the Maritime Navigation and Monitoring App. He said an additional 100 million tonnes of cargo handling capacity would be increased through Ramayapatnam, Bhavanapadu and Machilipatnam ports.

Minister Mekapati explained that the Prime Minister had suggested that port-based industrial cities and industries should grow and tourism should be developed around light houses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Maritime India-2021 conference via video conference. Later, the Prime Minister unveiled the Maritime India Vision-2030 e-book. The inaugural meeting was virtually attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, FICCI representatives and representatives from various countries. Russia, the United States, Denmark, Afghanistan, Iran, Qatar and other countries are participating in the conference. The Maritime India Conference will be held from today to the 4th.