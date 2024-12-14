Radhika Apte welcomes first child, shares heartfelt post

Actress Radhika Apte, known for her bold and often controversial roles in the Indian film industry, has welcomed her first child. The versatile actress, who has made her mark in both Bollywood and Telugu cinema, confirmed the joyous news through an Instagram post.

A week after giving birth, Radhika shared a picture of herself breastfeeding, marking her return to work. She captioned the post, “First work meeting back after birth with our one-week-old at my breast.” The actress did not reveal the gender of the child in her announcement, keeping details private.

Radhika, who married British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor in 2012, had kept her pregnancy under wraps until October. She was spotted with a noticeable baby bump during the UK premiere of her upcoming film Sister Midnight.

Radhika Apte has always been in the spotlight for her strong opinions and roles, and her personal life has garnered attention as well. While her comments about her past working experience with Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna made headlines, her focus now is on her growing family. Fans and well-wishers have flooded her social media with congratulations and love as she embarks on this new chapter of her life.







