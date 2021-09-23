Andhra Pradesh: Health dept. sends Dengue samples to Pune Virology centre for research on variants

The central government has alerted all the states in the wake of rising dengue cases. In 25 percent of the cases registered in the respective states, blood (serum) samples were ordered to be sent to centralized laboratories in Pune. In this context, the Andhra Pradesh Medical Health Department has decided to send the samples to the NIV (National Institute of Virology) laboratory in Pune.



The Director of Public Health, Dr. Geeta Prasadini, has issued directions to all districts to this extent. In AP, Visakhapatnam and Guntur districts have the highest number of dengue cases and it needs to be checked whether there is any type-2 variant of dengue in the state.

However, central laboratories examine why they are so prevalent. Depending on the outcome, regulatory action may be taken. It is reported that more than 2,000 dengue cases have been reported in our state in the last 37 weeks, according to a health department study.

Earlier the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has sent an advisory to 11 States, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh stating that the dengue virus has developed a new strain -- serotype II and recommended that necessary precautionary measures be taken to control its outbreak.

It has asked the States to stock adequate testing kits and medicines. It also advised them to take up a drive against mosquitos on a war-footing as dengue cases are on the surge.