Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Nani hits out at Chandrababu Naidu for Sadhana Deeksha

Amaravati: Deputy Chief Minister and minister for health and family welfare Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Alla Nani) came down heavily on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his political drama under the name of Sadhana Deeksha and said it has shocked people of the state.

Speaking to media at the party central office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, the minister said people know the history of protests being organised by Naidu including how he cheated people in the name of Nava Nirmana Deeksha.

He flayed Naidu for claiming that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had ignored the suggestions given by him after interacting with intellectuals and said Naidu has done nothing during the pandemic except attending Zoom conferences.

The minister said the state government under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy has effectively contained Covid and Naidu has suddenly popped up in the state and misguiding the people in the name of Sadhana Deeksha. He said Andhra Pradesh stood as an example to other states in containing the pandemic effectively and questioned Naidu what he has achieved through this Sadhana Deeksha.

He slammed Naidu for coming into the state after Covid cases decreased only to politicise issues.

The minister flayed a section of media for propagating false information against the Chief Minister with vested interests. He rubbished Naidu's demand of financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to every household and Rs 25 lakh as ex gratia to the kin of deceased due to Covid.

The minister said 150 testing labs were setup in the state and revolutionary changes are being made in health sector with Rs 13,000 crore and asserted that there is no scarcity of oxygen and beds are available.