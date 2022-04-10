Andhra Pradesh: Here is the list of new cabinet ministers, official news awaited
The exercise on Andhra Pradesh's new cabinet has reached its final stage. CM Jagan, who has been working on this for the last three days, met the core committee today and reportedly finalised the new cabinet list.
The exercise on Andhra Pradesh's new cabinet has reached its final stage. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been working on this for the last three days, met the core committee today. The names of the new ministers will be finalised during a meeting with government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and others at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. A final decision will be made on which of the resigned ministers will be retained. Later, the new ministers list would be sent to the governor after 2 pm today.
On the other hand, those who are selected as ministers will receive communication from the CMO office. The swearing-in ceremony of the ministers will be held at 11.31 am tomorrow in the parking lot next to the state secretariat in Velagapudi.
However, if the reports are to be believed, here are the names of the new ministers finalised.
Vizianagaram District: Botsa Satyanarayana, Rajannadora
Srikakulam District: Dharmana Prasada Rao, Appalaraju
Vishakha District: Bhagyalakshmi, Gudivada Amarnath
East Godavari District: Dadishetti Raja, Chitti Babu, Venugopal Krishna
West Godavari District: Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Granthi Srinivas
Krishna District: Jogi Ramesh, Kodali Nani, Rakshana Nidhi
Guntur District: Vidudala Rajani, Meruga Nagarjuna
Prakasam District: Adimulapu Suresh
Nellore District: Kakani Govardhan Reddy
Chittoor District: Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy
Kadapa District: Amzath Basha, Korumutla Srinivas
Kurnool District: Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy, Gummanur Jayaram
Anantapur District: Jonnalagadda Padma, Shankar Narayana