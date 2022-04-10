Andhra Pradesh: Here is the list of new cabinet ministers, official news awaited

The exercise on Andhra Pradesh's new cabinet has reached its final stage. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been working on this for the last three days, met the core committee today. The names of the new ministers will be finalised during a meeting with government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and others at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. A final decision will be made on which of the resigned ministers will be retained. Later, the new ministers list would be sent to the governor after 2 pm today.

On the other hand, those who are selected as ministers will receive communication from the CMO office. The swearing-in ceremony of the ministers will be held at 11.31 am tomorrow in the parking lot next to the state secretariat in Velagapudi.

However, if the reports are to be believed, here are the names of the new ministers finalised.

Vizianagaram District: Botsa Satyanarayana, Rajannadora

Srikakulam District: Dharmana Prasada Rao, Appalaraju

Vishakha District: Bhagyalakshmi, Gudivada Amarnath

East Godavari District: Dadishetti Raja, Chitti Babu, Venugopal Krishna

West Godavari District: Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Granthi Srinivas

Krishna District: Jogi Ramesh, Kodali Nani, Rakshana Nidhi

Guntur District: Vidudala Rajani, Meruga Nagarjuna

Prakasam District: Adimulapu Suresh

Nellore District: Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Chittoor District: Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Kadapa District: Amzath Basha, Korumutla Srinivas

Kurnool District: Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy, Gummanur Jayaram

Anantapur District: Jonnalagadda Padma, Shankar Narayana