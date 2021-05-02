Andhra Pradesh: High Court stays Dhulipalla Narendra's ACB custody orders in Sangam Diary case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Sunday has stayed the five-day ACB custody orders of former MLA and TDP leader Narendra Modi. Going into details, TDP leader Narendra, Sangam Dairy MD Gopalakrishnan and former co-operative officer Gurunath were arrested on charges over the irregularities in Sangam Diary. The AP High Court stayed the execution of orders issued by the ACB special court in Vijayawada allowing them to be in ACB custody for five days. Also, the court ordered to shift them to Rajahmundry Central jail and adjourned the hearing to Monday.



It is learned that the three of them were shifted from jail to Vijayawada yesterday and interrogated at the ACB office on Saturday. In this context, Narendra's wife Jyotirmai said that there were allegations that they had created false documents to illegally frame her husband. She also said that it was not clear on what subject the case was registered.

Meanwhile, Narendra's mother Pramila Devi, wife Jyotirmai, daughter and other family members came to see Narendra. But the police did not allow them to meet him. Family members complained that they were not allowed to speak for even a minute after waiting outside for hours and alleged the government of filing false cases on Narendra.



