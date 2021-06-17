Andhra Pradesh High Court stays Group-I interviews

Amaravati: The AP High Court on Wednesday stayed Group I interviews and directed the APPSC not to conduct interviews for four weeks. As per the schedule, the Group I interviews were to be conducted from June 17.



Following petition filed challenging the digital valuation of Group I mains answer sheets, the High Court issued the interim orders stalling the interview process . The court directed the APPSC to file counter within four weeks.

The petitioner's counsel highlighted the alleged irregularities in Group I mains examinations and said that candidates were not informed in advance of digital valuation. The High Court which reserved the judgement on this issue Tuesday, issued interim stay orders on Wednesday.