Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: High Power Committee meeting commenced in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: High Power Committee meeting commenced in Vijayawada
Highlights

The high power committee appointed to examine the GN Rao, and BCG committee's report on governance and decentralization of administration in Andhra...

The high power committee appointed to examine the GN Rao, and BCG committee's report on governance and decentralization of administration in Andhra Pradesh had started its first meeting a while ago. Chaired by Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, the meeting is being held at the RTC Conference Hall in Vijayawada.

Deputy CM Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Mekkotti Sucharitha, Kodali Nani, Perni Nani, DGP Gautam Sawang, and officials from various department including GN Rao the expert panel head attended the meeting. The committee is said to be discussing the GN Rao and Boston committee report.

Meanwhile, the government officials had focussed on searching the suitable places in Visakhapatnam for construction of the secretariate and CM camp office. The Sunrise Towers in Rushikonda is rumoured to be the new secretariat of the Andhra Pradesh. However, the final decision on the capital would be revealed by the government only after the High Power Committee submits its report.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top