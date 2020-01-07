Andhra Pradesh: High Power Committee meeting commenced in Vijayawada

The high power committee appointed to examine the GN Rao, and BCG committee's report on governance and decentralization of administration in Andhra Pradesh had started its first meeting a while ago. Chaired by Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, the meeting is being held at the RTC Conference Hall in Vijayawada.

Deputy CM Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Mekkotti Sucharitha, Kodali Nani, Perni Nani, DGP Gautam Sawang, and officials from various department including GN Rao the expert panel head attended the meeting. The committee is said to be discussing the GN Rao and Boston committee report.

Meanwhile, the government officials had focussed on searching the suitable places in Visakhapatnam for construction of the secretariate and CM camp office. The Sunrise Towers in Rushikonda is rumoured to be the new secretariat of the Andhra Pradesh. However, the final decision on the capital would be revealed by the government only after the High Power Committee submits its report.