Andhra Pradesh: High-power panel to allot mining lease

Amaravati: The AP government took a key decision on Wednesday entrusting a high-power committee the responsibility of allotting leasing rights on mining.



In a GO issued on Wednesday, the government appointed the committee with the secretaries of Departments of Finance, Industry and Commerce and Mines and Geology and the Regional Controller of Mines of Indian Bureau of Mines and the Director of Geological Survey of India as its members. The Director of Andhra Pradesh Mines and Geology would be convener of the committee.

The high-power committee would take decisions on key issues like giving mines on lease, allocation of blocks of mines, fixation of reserve price, eligibility and others. The government claims that the decision was taken to maintain transparency in the allocation of mines.