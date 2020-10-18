Andhra Pradesh: Horticulture crops inundated in over 12,000 hectares

Guntur/Vijayawada: Floods inundated horticulture crops in over 12,000 hectares in the mandals of Repalle, Bhattiprolu, Vemuru, Kolluru and Kollipara in Guntur district.



More than 6 lakh cusecs of floodwater was discharged from Prakasam Barrage on Sunday. Consequently, low-lying areas in Tenali mandal were inundated causing crop damage in more than 12,000 hectares. Turmeric and banana gardens were badly affected in Repalle and Bhapttiprolu mandals. Similarly, black gram, sugarcane and vegetable crops were also damaged.

Rainwater entered into houses in the low-lying areas in Bhattiprolu mandal and floodwater is overflowing on the roads. As a result, road connectivity was cut off to Pedalanka, Eepuru and Velaturu villages in Tenali revenue division. The Central Power Distribution Company Ltd (CPDCL) has taken up power restoration works. After the floodwater recedes, the revenue and horticulture teams will start enumeration work to assess the cop damage caused by floods.

In Krishna district, flood alert continues in Diviseema region. Floodwater inundated crops in several hundred hectares. Mostly horticulture crops were damaged.

The officials have to assess the loss caused by floods after the floodwater recedes. Floodwater inflows increased over six lakh cusecs into Prakasam Barrage on Sunday and the second flood warning was issued. The inflows into the barrage were 5.43 lakh cusecs on Saturday.