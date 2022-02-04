Andhra Pradesh: Husband allegedly kills wife by setting her on fire in Vizianagaram

In a tragic incident that took place in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh, a husband allegedly poured petrol on his wife and set her on fire and later fled the scene. The incident took place at Jodimeraka village in Kothavalasa Mandal of Vizianagaram district. Police said the incident has come to light late.

Going into the details, the police who are investigating a missing case a week ago after the married woman went missing have expedited the investigation on suspicion that the husband was also been missing in which shocking things came to light.

The police have confirmed that her husband Nagaraj allegedly killed her wife and launched search operations to find suspect Nagaraju who is on the run. The victim Lakshmi's body was found at the AP Model School and it is alleged that petrol was poured and set on fire after the deceased was murdered. However, more details regarding this incident are yet to be ascertained.