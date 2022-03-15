Andhra Pradesh: Husband calls wife to a hotel and allegedly murders in Kanchikacharla

In a horrific incident, a husband who called his wife to the hotel for talks had murdered over disputes in Kanchikacharla of Krishna district. Going into the details, Prasada Rao hails from Kanchikacharla in the Krishna district and works in Dubai. He was married to a young woman named Parimala. After a while, differences arose between the two and they are staying separate. Parimala had complained with the Kanchikacharla police in October last year alleging that her husband had abused her.



However, Prasada Rao called his wife to Vijayawada to have talks about the case and rented a room in a hotel near the old bus stand around 10 pm on Sunday. The husband went out for juice at 1.30 am. The lodge receptionist phoned Prasada Rao as he did not return. It is learned that Prasada Rao went to Kanchikacharla police station at around 3 am and had surrendered to the police, claiming that he had murdered his wife. As soon as the matter was known, the police informed the Governorpeta police who went to the scene to see Parimala lying dead on the bed with a wound on her throat.



The police registered a case with the receptionist's complaint. The body was moved to the Kottasupathi mortuary. A large number of relatives reached Vijayawada on hearing the news of Parimala's murder. The body was handed over to relatives after the postmortem.