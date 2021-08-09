Andhra Pradesh: Husband strangles wife to death in Prakasam on suspicion of an illicit affair

In a horrific incident, the husband strangles his wife to death on suspicion of adultery The incident took place at around four o'clock on Sunday morning in Anneboinapalle in the Lingasamudram of Prakasam district. According to the police, the couple Kotikalapudi Narasimham and Ramanamma (47) are staying in Anneboinapalle while Narasimham tortures his wife every day on suspicion of having an extramarital affair.

In the wake of this, he got into an altercation with his wife on Sunday morning and grabbed her hair in a fit of rage and stabbed her in the throat. Upon hearing the screams, those around her home reached the house while the husband fled the scene as she had already died. On learning of the matter, Kandukur DSP Kande Srinivasa Rao, CI Sriram, and Gudluru SI Mallikarjuna reached the spot and examined the body.

Narasimham, who was on the run, was taken into custody and interrogated by the police, who confessed to killing Ramanamma himself. The DSP said a case has been registered and is being investigated over the incident. The body was shifted to Kandukur Area Hospital for postmortem.