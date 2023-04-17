Andhra Pradesh in grip of severe heat waves

Vijayawada: Even before May, many parts of Andhra Pradesh are reeling under scorching temperature and heat wave. According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), 100 mandals in the State will face heat waves and 17 mandals will be affected by severe heat waves in the State on Monday.

The APSDMA in a statement on Sunday announced that the following districts will experience heat waves on Monday. Seven mandals in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, 15 mandals in Anakapalli mandal, eight mandals in East Godavari, 4 mandals in Eluru district, six mandals each in Krishna and Guntur districts, nine mandals in Kakinada, 13 mandals each in Vizianagaram and YSR Kadapa, four mandals in Nandyal, two mandals in Palnadu, 15 mandals in NTR district, one in Visakhapatnam district and 10 mandals in Manyam Parvatipuram district.

Heatwaves are common during May in Andhra Pradesh. But, the heat waves started very early in this summer in the State. Besides, the temperature levels are gradually increasing in recent days.

Many places in the State recorded more than 41 degrees Celsius on Sunday. People stayed indoors due to heat waves and scorching temperatures. Being holiday on Sunday the trading activity was also badly affected due to the high temperatures.

The APSDMA forecast heat wave in 61 mandals in the State on April 18 also and temperature levels will be between 39 and 43 degrees Celsius in many parts of the State on April 17 and 18.

The APSDMA has announced that heat wave conditions were recorded in 100 mandals of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The APSDMA has been giving alerts in advance to the people and furnishing the details of the heat waves and temperatures to be recorded in the State.