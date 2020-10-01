Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation to set up 31 MSME parks

Amaravati: Minister for industries and IT Mekapati Gautam Reddy instructed the officials to strive to bring in more industries keeping in view the ease of doing business policies that state is implementing.



While addressing a review meeting with the officials of industries, MSME, IT and APSFL in the Secretariat on Wednesday, the minister said, "The AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) is developing 31 MSME parks throughout the state. These MSME would benefit a lot with the new industrial policy".

He asked the officials to concentrate on establishing at least one MSME in each Assembly constituency and if necessary, they could engage more employees. If there are good infrastructure facilities, entrepreneurs would be interested in setting up industries, he added. The minister also discussed with the officials on ease of doing business.

The representatives of artificial intelligence firm, Avineon, met the minister to present the latest artificial intelligence equipment which could detect industrial accidents like LG Polymers. They said that the equipment will detect the industrial waste remotely and alert them in case of any chance of accident.

The equipment will also alert the management in advance if there is an explosive material and other waste material on the premises.

Industries department director Subrahmanyam Javvadi, IT special secretary Sundar, MSME CEO Pavana Murthy, APSFL managing director Madhusudan Reddy, IT joint director Nagaraju, IT advisors Vidyasagar Reddy, Lokeswara Reddy, Srinath Reddy and others were present.