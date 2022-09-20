Andhra Pradesh: Inflows to irrigation projects under Krishna river continues

The deluge to irrigation projects under Krishna river continues. The flood flow from Jurala to Srisailam project was reported with an inflow of 2,56,076 cusecs, which led to lift the six gates are by ten feet to release the water downstream. While the full water level of the dam is 885 feet, the current water level has touched at 884.90 feet and the



Power generation continues in the right and left hydropower stations.

While the Jurala project has an Inflow of 2.21 lakh cusecs and the authorities lifted 45 gates and releasing it downstream with an outflow is 2,21,266 cusecs. While the full water storage is 9.657 TMCs, the current storage is reported to be 8.750 TMCs.



The flood continues from upper reaches to Nagarjuna Sagar. With this, ten gates of the dam are being lifted and 1.49 lakh cusecs are being released downstream. The current water level in Sagar is 589.90 feet against the full water level is 590 feet. The maximum water storage capacity is 312.04 TMC while the present water is 310.55 tmc. The reservoir has an inflow of 1.95 lakh cusecs while the outflow is at the same level.