Andhra Pradesh: Installation of radial gates on spillway completed at Polavaram

x

A key milestone in the Polavaram project has took place as the installation of 48 radial gates on the spillway has been completed. It is learned that the alignment work of the gates started on December 17, 2020.

By the time the floods hit last season, 42 gates had been set up and floodwaters released downstream. The alignment work of the remaining 6 gates has also been completed.

A total of 84 cylinders were fitted for the 96 hydraulic cylinders already fitted to the radial gates. Arrangements will soon be made to fit 12 cylinders to the remaining 6 gates.

