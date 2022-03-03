Andhra Pradesh: Inter students in a fix as exam dates clash with JEE Mains

Nellore: Senior Intermediate students are going to face a tough time this year as the both Board of Intermediate Education and National Testing Agency that conducts JEE exams scheduled the examinations on the same dates in April. The first phase session of JEE mains will be held from April 16 to 21 but the problem arises as exams of Senior Inter exams will also start from April 8.

The Inter board announced the schedule of exams from April 8 to 27 for the first-year students and from 9 to 28 for second year students. Freshly, the NTA announced the schedule for JEE mains which will be conducted in two sessions in 2022. The first session of exams will be held between April 16 and 21, and the second session between 24 and 29. The registration for the JEE Mains already started on Wednesday, March 2.

JEE schedule has become a major hurdle for the Inter second year students who have to appear for both Inter exams and the JEE mains on April 16 and 19. Students are expressing doubts over chances of appearing for both the exams on the same dates. Second year students are appealing to the BIE to either postpone the entire schedule of exams or the papers that prevent them from appearing for the JEE Mains.

In fact, 2nd year Intermediate students are appearing for Mathematics Paper-II A, Botany Paper II and Civics Paper II on April 16. They have to appear for Physics Paper II and Economics Paper II on April 21 between 9 am and 12 noon. The JEE Mains are also being conducted on 16 and 21 in two sessions every day between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm. If the JEE exam is conducted in the afternoon, Intermediate students can manage the timings.

But both institutions will be conducting the exams in the morning session, giving trouble for the students. Sources say JEE Mains are country-wide examinations that cannot be postponed. Hence, the state government must take a decision on the dilemma of the students. AP Parents Association requested education minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh to resolve the issue at the earliest.