Andhra Pradesh: Intermediate exams from May 5, Krishna district collector reviews over arrangements

The Krishna district collector AMD Imtiaz said that all arrangements should be made to strictly conduct the intermediate examinations as per the covid guidelines. A meeting chaired by the collector was held on Tuesday at the Collector's Camp Office in the city on the conduct of Intermediate Public Examinations May 2021. Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said that intermediate examinations will be conducted from May 5 to 23 from 9 am to 12 noon and a total of 142 examination centers have been set up in the district. Among them, 77 centers have been set up in Vijayawada city limits and 65 centers have been set up in other parts of the district, the collector said.

The district has 1,12,154 students appearing for the Intermediate exams, of which 54,171 students appearing for the Intermediate first year exams and 57,983 for the second year exams, the collector said. The Collector said that strict measures have been taken to ensure that the tests are armoured and no malpractice takes place, as part of which Section 104 will be enforced at all test centers, 4 firing squads have been deployed and 8 sitting squads have been set up. The Collector said that CCTV cameras have been set up at each examination center, covid protocol officer has been appointed at each examination center to ensure strict implementation of the covid guidelines and an isolation room has also been set up.

The Collector directed the RTC officials to provide route details for the operation of RTC buses connecting the examination centers and to take steps to ensure that the buses run for the convenience of the students from 6.30 am on the dates of the examinations. They want to set up the necessary police reinforcements at the examination centers. M Venkateswarulu district revenue officer, additional commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Mohana Rao, District examinations RIO convenor P Ravi Kumar convenor members of the District Examination Committee K Yohanu, Sheikh Ahmed and BV Srinivas attended.