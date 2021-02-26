Andhra Pradesh: Intermediate girl of Model school commits suicide in Vizianagaram district

In a tragic incident, an intermediate student has committed suicide in the college premises in Lakkavarapu Kota in Vizianagaram district. Ganiwada Ernamma (16), daughter of Ganiwada Shiva and Ramayamma from Chandulur village in the Lakkavarapu Kota mandal, is studying Intermediate (BiPC) at Lakkavarapukota model School. She left for her hometown on the 16th of this month due to ill health. Her father was taken her to S.Kota Hospital for treatment. She arrived at the hostel with her father Shiva at 11 a.m. on Thursday morning after getting better. The hostel warden has asked her as to why she didn't come to school all these days.

She went to the hostel room on the first floor saying that she was going to class in the afternoon as she was not in good health and was still lethargic. Father Shiva left for his hometown. Meanwhile, she committed suicide in her room. Ernamma seen hanging to the fan as the fellow students went into the room to fetch the plates for lunch and informed the warden. As she reported to the police SI K Lakshmana Rao arrived at the school and inquired about the incident. The girl's father also reached hostel on learning of the matter. After receiving a complaint from him, the body was shifted to S. Kota CHC for postmortem.

Everyone was moved to tears by the sight of that innocent father who did not even know what had happened. The teaching staff said that Ernamma was very active in her studies. R Nageswara Rao Regional Director of Education, Deputy Education Officer K Brahmaji, arriving on the scene inquired the incident in detail.