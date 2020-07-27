Andhra Pradesh: It's just 1 week from 50,000 Coronavirus cases to one lakh

Amaravati: It took 137 days for corona positive cases to breach 1 lakh-mark in the state. The first positive case was reported in the state on March 12. It took more than 20 days to cross the 100-mark. In the initial days. The virus took 104 days to cross the first 10,000 positive cases in the state. But from then onwards, the spread has been rampant. On July 6, the count crossed 20,000. In a span of just a week, the state reported 30,000 positive cases on July 13. By then, 123 days have passed from the first case.



The infected tally crossed 40,000 by July 17 and it reached 50,000 on July 20. From then onwards, at least 10,000 new positive cases have been reported everyday or alternate day.

On July 22, the state crossed 60,000 mark, on July 23, it was 70,000, July 24, the count was 80,000 mark, on July 26, it crossed 90,000 breaking the one lakh barrier on July 27, Monday.