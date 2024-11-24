Andhra Pradesh: Jagan flays Chandrababu-led govt for neglect of education

Amaravati: Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday flayed the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh for its neglect of all sectors, especially education.

He slammed the government for not releasing funds for fee reimbursement, which is badly affecting students.

The former Chief Minister took to X to criticise the coalition for what he called playing with the lives of students. Stating that fee reimbursement was not cleared in the last three quarters, he said this had forced the students to discontinue education.

"I am deeply saddened by the news that a student of J. Panguluru of Ongole district has turned into a laborer as he was unable to pay the fee," he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that as soon as N. Chandrababu Naidu took office as the Chief Minister, all sectors appeared to have taken the regressive path.

The education sector was badly hit with schemes like Amma Vodi, English medium, TOFEL from third standard, subject teachers from third standard, the transformation from CBSE to IB, tabs to Class VIII students, Byjus content, Nadu-Nedu abolished. This has badly hit students from class I to 12 and their parents. Implementation of Vasathi Deevena and Vidya Deevena were stopped and this has affected students of degree, engineering, and medicine courses.

Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled that when YSRCP was in power, the government was crediting money to the bank accounts of mothers at the end of every quarter.

During the previous academic year till December, the YSRCP government had credited Rs 12,609 crore under Vidya Devena itself.

"As we believe that only education can change the destiny of generations, we spent Rs 18,000 crores on these two schemes," he said.

The YSR Congress chief said due to the election code, the amount for the January-March quarter could not be paid as the coalition had raised objections with the Election Commission. The coalition did not pay the money after assuming office in June.

From then on, the coalition government did not pay any amount. Vasathi Deevena also met the same fate. Thereafter, there has been no response for the April-June and July-September quarters.

Now, the October-December quarter is also coming to a close. With this, a total of Rs 2,800 crores is due as reimbursement fee.

For Vasathi Devena, Rs 1,100 crore is due towards the hostel fee. Thus, the total amount due by December would touch Rs 3,900 crore.

The former chief minister claimed that those who completed their studies are not getting certificates until they cleared the dues.

About 11 lakh students are affected by the neglect of the coalition government forcing the parents to go for loans or sell their properties. If the parents have no resources, they are sending their children to work. This is the situation in the state which was once an education hub, he said.

He demanded that the government immediately release dues under Ammaku Vandanam, fee reimbursement, and Vasathi Devena.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that after the government assumed office there has been scams in sand, and liquor while gambling dens have reopened and mafia dealings have resumed. Medical colleges and ports are being privatised, he added.