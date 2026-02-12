Bharat Bandh today

New Delhi: Over 10 trade and farmers' unions have called for a Bharat Bandh on Thursday against the Centre's policies. The bandh is likely to impact public banking, transport and some government sectors.

A joint platform of 10 central trade unions has claimed that around 30 crore workers are expected to participate in the general strike across India. Addressing a press conference, All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said the scale of participation is likely to surpass previous mobilisations.

“Not less than 30 crore workers will join the strike on February 12. During the July 9, 2025 protest, around 25 crore workers took part,” she said. According to the unions, the strike will impact operations in over 600 districts, up from around 550 districts during last year’s agitation.

The strike has been called to protest what the unions describe as the Centre’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate policies.”