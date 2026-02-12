Discussion on motion to remove Speaker likely on March 9

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha is likely to take up a discussion on the opposition’s motion seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla on March 9, the first day of the second part of the Budget Session, according to sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

‎The indication comes later in the day after opposition parties formally submitted a notice to move a resolution against the Speaker, marking a rare and serious escalation of parliamentary confrontation. The notice was submitted on Tuesday by Congress MP and chief whip K Suresh on behalf of several opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the DMK.

‎“This is one of the most serious procedural steps available to members, and it follows due process,” a source in the Lok Sabha Secretariat said, adding that the timeline points to March 9 as the earliest possible date for discussion, subject to procedural compliance.

‎The Opposition’s move follows mounting tensions in the House over the Speaker’s decision not to allow Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders to speak during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

Opposition parties have accused the Chair of undermining parliamentary conventions and curtailing debate, charges that the Speaker’s office and the ruling side have rejected.