Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sana party complains to Cyber Crime police over fake press notes

The fake press notes of Jana Sena party released on social media has created a stir. It was alleged that the press notes in the name of Pawan Kalyan and Nadendla Manohar has been morphed and false propaganda is being circulated. In this backdrop, the fake news about the Jana Sena party supporting the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant has been circulated in the social media in the name of party letter head.

The party leaders who are quick enough to responded immediately said that they did this to spread misinformation against Jana sena and took this issue seriously.

Jana Sena leaders have lodged a joint complaint with the cyber crime police. Party leaders Mahesh and Akula Kiran provided details of those who were spreading false propaganda against Jana Sena to the police.

The Sub Inspector Fatima was asked to take action against those who were spreading fake press notes on social media. A list of those who had spread such false propaganda was also attached. On the other hand there was war of words between parties over the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant.



