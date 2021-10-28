Andhra Pradesh: JioPhone Next smartphones to be manufactured at Neolinks plant in Renigunta

The United Telelinks located at an industrial estate near Renigunta Airport teamed up with Neolinks Pvt Ltd to manufacture JioPhone Next. The Reliance, which had initially invested Rs 20 crore, has announced that it is ready for a major investment soon. The company said it would manufacture mobile phones, computer equipment, and electronics products and there is information that huge investments will be made by March 2023.



The Jio Platforms has teamed up with Google to develop an Android-based operating system for the JioPhone Next. Qualcomm processor is embedded in this smartphone. The feature of translating in 10 languages ​​is a special attraction of this phone. Its read-aloud function reads the content of the app aloud on the screen. The phone can be operated with a voice assistant. The company asserted that the software itself will be the same update. The motherboard is being manufactured at the Neolinks plant of Reliance Industries Group at Sri Perambuduru in Tamil Nadu, while the entire phone, including the motherboard, is being manufactured at the plant in Renigunta.



The JioPhone next smartphone is expected to hit the market by Diwali. Sai Subramaniam, General Manager, Neolinks Plant, said, "We are making an average of five lakh phones a month at our plant in Tirupati." He revealed that there are using the latest technology in the manufacture of phones.