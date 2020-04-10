Andhra Pradesh: Kakinada-based toys' company churns out PPEs

Kakinada: Pals Plush India Private Limited is producing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for the benefit of doctors and other para-medical staff who are fighting Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

The company has a daily production capacity of 5,000 PPE kits with high quality standards and the kits cotnain entire body cover and face shield.The district administration has entrusted the task of manufacturing PPE kits to GMR Kakinada Special Economic Zone (KSEZ).

On the request of district collector D Muralidhar Reddy, GMR group asked Pals Plush India Private Limited, which has necessary manpower, machinery and skills to make the PPEs.

DRDA project director and Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) managing director are jointly supervising the making process of PPE kits. All finished products pass through a specially designed Ultra Violet (UV) tunnel for enhanced control of any bio-contamination.

According to Pals Plush India Private Limited promoter Ajay Sinha, the company is one among the top 10 soft toys and accessories manufacturing companies in the country. Manufacturing of PPE kits had commenced from April 1 in the company.

"On the request of GMR group chairman G Mallikarjuna Rao, we have agreed to produce the kits. This is also an opportunity to serve the society in this hour of crisis," he said. Pals Plush is using seamless metal detection machines with Acceptable Quality Limit (AQL)- based in-house testing facility. Experts handle the kits with rigorious clinical protocol while packing them.