Andhra Pradesh: Kannababu lays foundation stone to set up Agriculture Integrated Labs in Kakinada

Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Minister Kursala Kannababu said that the Agriculture Integrated labs is the innovative idea floated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. On Sunday, he laid the foundation stone for an agricultural integrated lab on Kakinada Rural Vakalapudi Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Kannababu said that 61 labs will be opened on July 8 on the occasion of anniversary of YSR. He said that quality seeds and fertilizers would be provided to the farmers through the Integrated Laba.

The minister asserted that aqua labs are being linked to agricultural integrated labs. He said food testing labs were being set up in every district to prevent them from spoil. He said plans were afoot to set up multipurpose facility centers at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore.

The minister further said that the farm mechanised centres are being set up for the use of machinery by farmers. Minister Kannababu said that farm mechanized centers are being set up at Samarlakota, Srikakulam and Kurnool.