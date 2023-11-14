Andhra Pradesh: Karthika Brahmotsavam being held grandly in Tiruchanur

TIRUCHANUR: The Karthika Brahmotsavam of Goddess Padmavati is currently taking place in Tiruchanur. As part of the celebrations, tonight there will be a procession of Goddess Padmavati on a Gaja Vahanam (elephant vehicle). This Gaja Vahanam holds special significance for the Goddess, similar to the Garuda Vahanam for Lord Venkateswara.

In addition, the decorative ornament called Lakshmihara, which belongs to Lord Venkateswara, has been brought to Tiruchanur by temple officials. The ornament underwent a special pooja, with the garland placed at the feet of the deity before being kept in an iron box. It was then paraded through the streets of Charulamada before being taken to Tiruchanur in a special vehicle. The Panchmitirtha Mahotsavam, one of the most important events of the festival, will be held on the morning of the 18th.









Meanwhile, on the occasion of the start of the month of Kartika, popular shiva shrines in the Telugu states are witnessing a large influx of devotees. Early in the morning, devotees flocked to Shiva temples across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including Srisailam and Srikalahasti, to perform special rituals and pujas.

In Rajamahendravaram and Bhadrachalam, devotees took holy baths in the Godavari river. Similarly, in Vijayawada, devotees took a dip in the Krishna river. After the holy baths, women lit lamps and offered prayers by placing them in the rivers as a form of worship.