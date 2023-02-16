Andhra Pradesh: Kodali Nani launches hired RTC buses turns RTC bus driver

Former minister and Gudivada MLA has turned RTC bus driver and shocked everyone by surprise. Kodali Nani who started five rental buses sanctioned under SME Standard of India scheme within Gudivada RTC depot has drove the bus to about ten kilometres. The video of it is going viral on social media.



Speaking on this occasion, Kodali Nani praised Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for implementing several schemes for the welfare of Dalit communities. He said that it is a great move that they rental buses have been grante under the SME Standard of India scheme and said that he was happy to start the buses organised by the Dalits.

He said that many welfare schemes are being implemented for the welfare of people of all communities including Dalits.