Andhra Pradesh: Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao begins Tirumala yatra amid High Court's verdict on Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh Conservation Committee convenor Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao embarked on the Tirumala Padayatra in the wake of the High Court verdict on the capital Amaravati. The Thanksgiving yatra has started after special pujas were performed at the Tulluru Shiva Temple. On the occasion, capital Amaravati JAC convener Puvvada Sudhakar waved the flag while women farmers have wished them all the best. The padayatra will be held from Tulluru to Tirumala.

On the occasion, Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao said that the state government should respect the High Court judgment and opined that talking about three capitals is disrespecting the court verdict. He was outraged that funds were not allocated in the budget for capital construction and said that the infrastructure and jobs will be created if the construction of the capital is completed.

He said investments would come and unemployment would be decreased in the state. Puvvada Sudhakar announced that there is full support from Amaravati JAC to Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao's Padayatra.