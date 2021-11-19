Andhra Pradesh: Koyye Moshen Raju takes charge as chairman of AP legislative council

Koyye Moshen Raju took over as Chairman of the AP legislative council on Friday. CM YS Jagan, who brought Moshen Raju to the chair, congratulated him. The CM said that Moshan Raju was a committed politician. Ministers and MLCs congratulated the Moshanraju on the occasion.

Born on April 10, 1965 to Koye Sundar Rao, Mariamma in Gunupudi in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district, Koye Moshen Raju has completed degree. He has served four consecutive terms as Municipal Councilor and twice as Floor Leader since 1987. He served as a special guest to APCC SC, ST Cell, Congress District Committee General Secretary and Youth Congress Bhimavaram Town President.

He resigned as the District President of the Congress Party and joined the YSRCP and acting as Secretary of State. CM Jagan, who recognised the services of the Moshen Raju to made him MLC in the Governor's quota.