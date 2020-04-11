Andhra Pradesh: Kumbotsavam held for welfare of human beings in Srisailam

Kurnool: The authorities of Srisailam temple organised Kumbotsavam to the Goddess Sri Bramarambhika Devi on Friday to seek blessings for the welfare of human beings. The Kumbotsavam is observed once in a year during Chaitra Masam and on Tuesday or Friday, whichever falls first, after the fullmoon.

At Kumbotsavam, Satvika Bali (vegetable offerings) would be given to the goddess. Large number of pumpkins, coconuts, lemon and rice has been offered. Even turmeric and kumkum were also offered on a large scale which is known as Santhi Prakriya (Peace process).

In view of deadly coronavirus prevailing across the state, lockdown and Section 144 has been imposed, devotees were not allowed to have darshan of goddess. Only limited number of officials, archakas and veda pundits performed Kumbotsavam. The archakas recited utsava sankalpam seeking blessings for the welfare of human beings.

After morning prayers to the goddess Sri Bramarambhika Devi, the temple archakas organised Navavarana Puja, Trisathi, Khadgamala, Astothara Kunkuma Puja and Japaparayanam under temple tradition. As part of Kumbotsavam, rangoli was drawn by the dhobi (razaka muggu) at goddess temple and special prayers were offered at Sri Chakram. After Satvika Bali, special prayers were offered to Mahishasuramardhini (Kotamma) at Harihararaya gopuram and coconuts were also offered.

Later in the evening, annabhisekam was performed to Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy. After completion of prayers, Khuma Rasi (cooked rice) was put at Simha mandapam. Khumba Harati offered by a male in cross-dressing as a mark to begin the event. Later, at the second event of Satvika Bali, coconuts would be offered.

Mahanivedana with dishes made of flour was offered to goddess Sri Baramarambhika Devi. On this occasion, special prayers were also offered to grama devatha (village goddess) Ankalamma.