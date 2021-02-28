Andhra Pradesh: Large Scale Covid vaccination drive for elderly people to begin tomorrow

The government of Andhra Pradesh will have a large-scale covid vaccination drive from March 1 in 2,222 hospitals like no other state in the country. People over the age of 60 and the people with chronic disease between the ages of 45 and 59. It is a known fact that the employees of Health Department, Revenue, Panchayati Raj, Police, Municipality etc. who are already frontline workers have been vaccinated. The state task force committee on the vaccination process met on Saturday and has given instructions to the district officials on the vaccination process.



People over the age of 60 will be vaccinated in this phase. According to the 2011 census, there are 52,98,063 people over the age of 60 in the state. Of these, 6,97,990 (based on NCD-CD data) were diagnosed between the ages of 45–59 and with a variety of chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension. That means a total of 59,96,053 people will be vaccinated in this phase by registering their name and details at the nearest vaccination centre through the Cowin software or the Aarogya Setu app. The program will run for 2 months from Monday. Covid vaccination program will be held for 48 days with 6 days per week. Only 100 people are vaccinated per day at each center

Beneficiaries who are unable to register online can be vaccinated through the on-site system by directly going to the covid vaccination centre and get vaccinated if you show Aadhaar card, voter identity, driving license card, doctor's certificate of chronic illness, or any other official identity card. However, depending on the day's congestion, they will be vaccinated onsite as per the covid rules.

The Commissioner of family and welfare Katamaneni Bhaskar said that according to the central government guidelines, it is advisable to register for the slot through the Cowin software or Aarogya Setu app and go for the vaccine. Such people can definitely be vaccinated on the same day as a duty. Otherwise those who go with an identity card are more likely to have problems getting vaccinated on the same day. Hence, it is advisable for everyone to book a slot and go on their scheduled date. All arrangements for vaccination have already been completed.